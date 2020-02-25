New innovative method to build multiple-storey houses

An engineering trio have developed technology which is the first of its kind to build double- and triple-storey houses without using pillar support.

Maemo Machaba, his mentor Professor Alex Elvin and his former classmate at Wits University, Landry Monga, have used technology called the fluted floor system which allows for more levels to be added onto a house without pillar support.

"The magic is in the geometry of the floor we create. Traditionally, when floors are added we have to put pillars in the house to make sure the floor doesn't collapse. With our technology we can put the floor up without support that needs to go through the house," said Machaba.

Machaba, 28, said this has allowed them to put in a second floor in a home without the family having to move out.

"This also saves time because as long as there are pillars inside the house, builders can't do anything else until they are taken out.

"But with our technology builders can finish the job a bit faster," he said.