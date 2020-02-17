DSTV subscriptions see marginal increase

Pay media company DStv today revealed that prices for most of its products will just see a marginal increase.

The company, which increased the subscription of its premium service by R10 (1.24%) and Compact Plus also by R10 (1.93%), said it was locking prices in an effort to continue providing value to subscribers.

"DStv has announced pricing increases on some of its packages for 2020, while others will remain at the previous year’s prices. The updated fees, will take effect from 1 April 2020, DStv Premium subscribers receive a R10.00 (1.24%) price increase, for Compact Plus subscribers it’s R10.00 (1.93%) and there will be no increase for Compact subscribers," said the company in a media statement.

“We want to continue making DStv affordable and accessible to as many South Africans as possible, by providing the best local and international content have come to love anywhere, anytime,” said Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

DStv offers a number of bundles and payment options (Annual, or Monthly for 12 or 24 months with our contract offerings) and additional services like DStv Now to watch live TV anytime, anywhere, Showmax, Box Office and JOOX. Subscribers can even stream or download to watch later on DStv Now.

For DStv Compact customer the subscription will remain R399, DStv Family will increase to R279 from R265, DStv Access will increase from R105 to R110 while DSTV Easy will not see any increase.