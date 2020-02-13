At least 1,000 retrenchments likely at SAA, unions tell labour court

What the business rescue practitioners at SAA are doing at the airline amounts to the start of retrenchments and they must follow the processes envisaged in the Labour Relations Act.

That was the submission of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) in an urgent application before the labour court on Thursday.

The two unions are seeking an order to compel the business rescue practitioners, if they intend to retrench, to follow the retrenchment procedure envisaged in section 189 of the act.

The section allows for a retrenchment process to take time and include consultations with employees, who could provide alternatives that may save jobs.

The unions asked the court to declare that an announcement by business rescue practitioners on purported dismissals was null and void.