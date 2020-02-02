Facebook's settlement puts spotlight on 'biometric privacy'

Facebook's massive settlement in a class action case over violating a state law on how it uses facial recognition is being hailed as a watershed moment for "biometric privacy."

The leading social network said Wednesday it agreed to the $550 million payout after failing to win dismissal of the case alleging it illegally collected biometric information for "face tagging" in violation of a 2008 Illinois privacy law.

The settlement could have wide-ranging implications for Facebook and other tech firms using facial recognition technology, and highlights the potential for state laws to force changes in privacy practices.

Plaintiff attorney Jay Edelson said the case helps establish the principle of biometric privacy, or the right of users of tech services and products to control access to their data used for facial recognition.

"Biometrics is one of the two primary battlegrounds, along with geolocation, that will define our privacy rights for the next generation," Edelson said in a statement.

"We hope and expect that other companies will follow Facebook's lead and pay significant attention to the importance of our biometric information."

Attorney Nathan Wessler of the American Civil Liberties Union, which backed the plaintiffs' legal arguments, said the settlement could mark a turning point for consumers and biometrics.