End of an era as Bakos Brothers closes its doors

Popular premium furniture retailer and manufacturer Bakos Brothers is no more.

The 47-year-old luxury furniture maker is winding down after going through an unsuccessful business rescue process for eight months.

The company, which boasted stores in Kramerville, Dunkeld, Menlyn, Nelspruit and Cape Town and a 12,000 sqm factory in Wynberg, Johannesburg, has already retrenched 144 people.

This was confirmed by George Rautenbach, a business rescue practitioner, who came in on May 2 2019 in an attempt to resuscitate the ailing business.

He attributed the company closure to the tight trading environment.

"The overriding reason [for the collapse of the business] is the distressed retail economy and lack of disposable income flowing towards retailers," said Rautenbach.

"Just like the car industry and everything in the top end are struggling and have experienced a dramatic drop in turnover over the past two years."

He said the Bakos Brothers creditors gave him a go-ahead to liquidate the business if there was no hope in saving it.