SAA gets emergency funding from development bank

By Reuters - 28 January 2020 - 16:27
Image: SAA

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways (SAA) will receive 3.5 billion rand ($244 million) of emergency funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airline's business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday.

SAA is fighting for its survival after it entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December and cancelled some flights because of cash shortages.

"We can confirm that the Development Bank of Southern Africa has committed 3.5 billion rand in funding to the SAA Practitioners, with an immediate draw down of 2 billion rand," said the team overseeing SAA's bankruptcy protected restructuring.

 

Up to 38 flights cancelled by cash-strapped SAA

A total of 38 international and domestic flights have been cancelled by the cash strapped South African Airways between yesterday and Friday.
News
1 week ago

ANC wants SAA deals probed

Government works on R2bn bailout
News
5 days ago

Government looking for R2bn to save SAA

Government is still looking for R2bn for SAA's business rescue process.
News
1 week ago

