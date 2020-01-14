Hiteka Kitchen promotes healthy eating

Labani Mgimeti's catering business Hiteka Kitchen recently won R40,000 worth of equipment during the City of Ekurhuleni's Festival of Ideas Programme.

The initiative aims to support emerging businesses, to help them grow and boost Ekurhuleni's economy.

More than 15 emerging entrepreneurs received prizes worth R2m last year.

The entrepreneurs had to pitch their ideas in sectors including agriculture, logistics, business services manufacturing and information communication technology.

Mgimeti, 36, established her business in 2017, as an events management company, but decided to shift its focus to promote healthy eating amongst children.

"Our children are prone to eating unhealthy food daily, such as fat cakes and other junk food. We know they are not born craving this food, but their bodies are conditioned to it over time. This needs to change," Mgimeti said.

"Unhealthy food can affect a child's performance at school. If they consume a lot of sugar, they become hyperactive and sometimes cannot concentrate. But if they eat healthy food packed with nutrients, they feed their bodies what is needed," she added.

The company, which targets public schools, initially ran a canteen at Norkem Park High School in Kempton Park, but has since branched out to Sir Pierre van Ryneveld, also in Kempton Park, as well.