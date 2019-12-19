Markets waver before BoE as investors mull Trump impeachment

European stock markets wavered on Thursday, after earlier losses in Asia, as dealers awaited a UK interest rate call and mulled the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

Sentiment was subdued as dealers also began to wind down ahead of the Christmas break and as the rally fuelled by the China-US trade pact lost steam.

"Markets are quiet this morning, with the lull in European equities ahead of the Bank of England's meeting," said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

The BoE will reveal at 1200 GMT its first interest rate call since Johnson's landslide victory, with Brexit looming at the end of next month.

The bank is expected to keep its key lending rate at 0.75 percent, as speculation also swirls over an imminent appointment of the successor to departing Governor Mark Carney.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 shares index also edged upwards as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out his plans for government after last week's election triumph, with a focus on delivering Brexit and supporting the health service.