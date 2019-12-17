Chemist Kgomotso Sephuma creates his own laundry washing powder

Kgomotso Sephuma has always wanted to manufacture his own products and now his dream has come true as he created his laundry washing powder.

The 26-year old graduate from the Sefako Makgatho Health Science University is a proud manufacturer of a washing powder named Queline.

Sephuma is a master's of chemistry student and already has degrees in BSc specialising in biochemistry and chemistry, and also a BSc honours in chemistry - both from Sefako Makgatho University.

"After my previous years of experience in the laboratory, I researched about the product that people use on daily basis and [that's why] the idea of washing detergent came about," Sephuma said.

Sephuma manufactures his washing powder from his own home in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

"The idea started while I was an honours student in 2017, but due to financial constrains I faced, I could not start with manufacturing the end product."

Sephuma said that he knew that with the kind of knowledge of science he had acquired, he had the ability to create a good product. He said he used raw organic materials to create his washing powder.

Sephuma said he was so far satisfied with the feedback from people who were buying the washing powder.

"Our washing powder is strong and unique compared to others because it is very effective in soaking and can be used in both hand washing and in machined."

"Queline is so strong that it can remove stains in all types of clothing material without changing or tempering with fabric, texture and the material of cloths."

He's currently selling his washing powder via his Instagram page @Luculants_Pty_Ltd and through WhatsApp.

Despite his entrepreneurial initiative, Sephuma still has a normal 9am to 5pm job as an intern at Aspen Pharmacare.