Prasa put under administration, interim board dissolved

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has placed the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) under administration.

Speaking at a press briefing in Braamfontein on Monday, Mbalula introduced Bongisizwe Mpondo, who has worked on various boards, including those of SA Airways (SAA) and SA Express, as Prasa’s administrator.

The interim board at the agency has also been dissolved.

Mbalula pulled no punches when he described the deteriorating state of the state-owned entity.

“Prasa is an important institution that plays a major role in SA’s public transport value chain and its impact on the economy cannot be over-emphasised enough ... During our first 100 days in office, we spent a lot of time tackling pressing challenges that constrained service delivery,” he said.

“While taking strides in advancing social emancipation, it is precisely these fault lines that prompted us to establish the Prasa war room ... The continued decline of the quality of service Prasa provides to the public requires urgency in the interventions we put in place.”