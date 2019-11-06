South Africa's Ramaphosa gets $13.5 bln of investment pledges at summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured about 200 billion rand ($13.5 billion) of investment pledges, mainly from domestic companies, on Wednesday as part of his drive to boost flagging economic growth.

Ramaphosa announced the investments during his opening speech at a forum aimed at drawing sorely-needed direct investment into the economy.

"The new investments over five years are with the view of addressing low economic growth and reducing unemployment," Ramaphosa said. "It is pleasing to see that investors still consider South Africa as a country that has much to offer."

At last year's forum, Ramaphosa had set a goal of attracting $100 billion of new investments over a five-year period and he quickly secured more than half that amount in pledges.

But many of those promises are yet to translate into projects that could make a meaningful indent in the country's 29% unemployment rate or lift the growth rate above last year's level of 0.8%.

The scale of the challenge Ramaphosa faces was underlined by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's bleak medium-term budget speech last week, which slashed this year's growth forecast to 0.5% and showed government debt would shoot up to more than 70% of gross domestic product by 2023.