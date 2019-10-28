Sasol CEOs step down after cost overruns

Sasol joint CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell have resigned due to cost overruns at the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) in the US, the chemicals company said on Monday.

This comes while the company’s share price has lost more than a third of its value so far in 2019.

A probe into the cost surge at the project concluded that there had been insufficient experience within the project leadership team in executing mega projects, and insufficient oversight at the executive level, though no evidence of criminal conduct has been uncovered.

Nqwababa and Cornell, who took up their positions in July 2016, have agreed to an “amicable mutual separation” to ensure a culture of accountability, and to restore trust in the group, Sasol said.

Fleetwood Grobler, executive vice-president for chemicals, will take up the role of CEO with effect from November 1.

Sasol has twice delayed its financial results for the year to end-June, to probe cost overruns at the project.