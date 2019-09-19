Engineering student's vacuum-cleaning service a winner

An electrical engineering student from Wits University has successfully started a booming vacuum-cleaning service for students living in an outside accommodation in Braamfontein.

Thabang Nkanyane, 21, said after his mother lost her job in 2018 as a manager for a parking lot company, he was fearful that his family would suffer economically. This was a wake-up call for the Soweto-born entrepreneur.

“When she lost her job I was worried because I had grown up with her having stable employment. I really went through a rollercoster of emotions,” he said.

Nkanyane said he decided to buy a vacuum cleaner to hire it out after realising that many students were complaining about difficulty in cleaning the carpets in their rooms.

“Last year I decided to start a side hustle to make extra money. Although I have a bursary and I get a stipend, I wanted to make sure that I could cover all my costs and I didn’t want to depend on only my bursary,” he said.

The young businessman said he started off by hiring out his vacuum cleaner only to students in the building he was residing in.