Poor facing loan struggle

People at the lower end of the market might in the near future find it difficult to get loans from established credit providers like banks and major retail outlets.

The banking sector expressed this sentiment as there is growing unhappiness after President Cyril Ramaphosa last month signed into law a bill that would result in lenders having to write off the debt of individuals earning up to R7,500 in gross salary with a total debt of up to R50,000.

The Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) told Sowetan this week that many banks were seriously considering stopping extending credit to the affected clients.

Basa spokesperson Dr Abba Omar estimated that with the signing of the National Credit Amendment Bill B30 of 2018, banks stood to lose between R20bn and R30bn.

The bill was signed into law to give financial relief to over-indebted consumers.

Omar said the sector was feeling hard done by as petitions to Ramaphosa not to sign the bill into law were ignored.

He said the bill was signed despite there already being measures to assist over-indebted consumers whose circumstances have changed for the worse through no fault of their own and who can't access existing debt intervention mechanisms.

"We're of the view that consumers can be better and sooner aided by enhancing the current debt review process and not introducing a completely new debt intervention mechanism," Omar said.

He said banks were already assisting over-indebted consumers by means of voluntary concession in debt review, foregoing interest and fees amounting to R3.4bn in 2016 and R4bn in 2017.

"These figures show that we've been assisting the over-indebted consumers already.