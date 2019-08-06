Nedbank demands action on ecomomy as profit stagnates

Nedbank called for more urgent government action to fix South Africa's struggling economy on Tuesday after first-half earnings at its main domestic operations flatlined.

More of Nedbank's corporate and retail clients defaulted on their debts or swerved riskier investments due to a tough economic environment as unemployment rose to an 11-year high and South Africa had its worst quarterly contraction in a decade.

Initial optimism around President Cyril Ramaphosa's ability to revive the economy, dubbed 'Ramaphoria', has faded and left South Africa's business community increasingly frustrated.

Nedbank said headline earnings at its retail and business bank and corporate and investment bank, the engines of its operation, rose by just 0.3% and 0.1% respectively.

The bank said the South African economy had performed worse than expected in the period and halved its economic growth forecast for 2019 from 1.3% to 0.5%. The latest Reuters poll gave a median growth forecast of 0.7%.