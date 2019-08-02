Rand reaches R14.70/$ following US jobs data

The rand remained weaker against the dollar on Friday afternoon, with US jobs numbers for July in line with expectations.

US employers added 164,000 staff to their payrolls in July, only slightly less than the 165,000 expected in the Bloomberg consensus, although figures for the prior two months were revised downwards. Average hourly earnings surprised to the upside, growing 0.3% month-on-month, compared to the 0.2% expected by the market.

US economic growth is being closely watched as investors try to determine how much further US interest rates are set to fall. Lower interest rates in the US will help support global growth as well as investor interest in local bonds, thus offering additional space for the Reserve Bank to make further cuts to the repo rate.

At 2.45pm, the rand had lost 0.24% to R14.6951/$, 0.25% to R16.2918/€, and 0.17% to R17.8135/£. The euro was virtually unchanged at $1.1085. Measured against the dollar, the rand was roughly where it was before the report was released, having initially firmed about 5c.