Rali Mampeule becomes first South African to join Forbes Real Estate Council

Real Estate giant Rali Mampeule, 39, has been elected as a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council. He is the first South African to be chosen.

The Limpopo born entrepreneur who is currently completing an Advanced Management Development Program in Real Estate at Harvard University in the U.S, told SowetanLIVE that he is excited about joining the exclusive group. He said he believes his participation will help in addressing the housing shortfall in South Africa.

“I’m excited about joining the Forbes team and feel that my participation will help my country in creating solutions of addressing the material shortfall of housing in South Africa,” he said.

Mampeule is well known for being the founder and group CEO of Landworth Group Holdings and recently successfully launching the South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF), which is a fund that is acquiring vacant and unused land near the centres of towns and cities for conversion into zoned and serviced stands.

The council was created to help talented people within the industry to network and impact the industry positively. The criteria includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics as well as personal and professional achievements.