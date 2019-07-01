Tax Ombud on a mission to fight for taxpayers

Not many people know about the office of the Tax Ombud as much as they do about the public protector or the SA Human Rights Commission.

This is the reason the country's Tax Ombud, retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, went on a major roadshow drive in Limpopo this week to educate people about the role of his office and how it assists taxpayers.

The Office of the Tax Ombud was established in October 2013 through the Tax Administration Act.

Its role is to enhance the tax administration system and work with taxpayers who have been unable to resolve a service, procedural or administrative complaint through the normal complaints management channels of the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

The Tax Ombud is appointed by the minister of finance and reports directly to him.

"My impression is that people don't know about this office, which is why we decided to come here, not only people in Polokwane, but people in many parts of the country. It is sad sometimes to see people or a facility being used only by, for example, people living in Gauteng whereas it is a facility for everybody in the country," Ngoepe told Sowetan.