Using tyres to drive hunger away

Ludwe Gcingca is using old tyres to create jobs and fight against climate change.

Gcingca, 39, said he realised that old tyres were causing a lot of damage to the environment, which contributed to climate change.

"I have often seen people burning tyres but no one thinks of what this does to the environment.

"The same tyres they are burning can also maintain one's family," Gcingca said.

He is the founder of Alex Gcingca Foundation, which is based in East London in the Eastern Cape.

The foundation aims to deal with environmental issues and also helps university art students with the experience that they need.

"Youth unemployment is very high in our country but sitting and folding our arms waiting for the government to deliver on their promises will not help.

"So far, I work with five students from the department of arts at Walter Sisulu University. The project is not only helping them with the experience they need but they also get to make a little something for themselves," Gcingca said.

He said he knew how "painful it is to attend classes on an empty stomach or struggling to get toiletries".