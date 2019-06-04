State project aids young farmer

The winner of the Gauteng Young Farmer's Award 2018/2019 is one of the latest beneficiaries of a government-run programme to help developing farmers establish Nguni cattle herds.

A young award-winning farmer, who is making her mark in the agriculture sector, now aspires to be the next big Nguni cattle producer in SA.

Lerato Senakhomo, 27, who runs Senakhomo Farming, wants to produce top cattle herds using the 72 Nguni cattle she was loaned by the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development as part of its Nguni Cattle Improvement Project.

"I want to become a commercial breeder and sell animal hides," she said.

Her 535-hectare farm in Nigel on the East Rand, is involved in several aspects of farming, including bale production, sheep farming and now Nguni cattle breeding.

Senakhomo received the farm in 2014 through the department of rural development and land reform's land reform project and in February this year, she qualified for the Nguni Cattle Improvement Project, which seeks to re-introduce the Nguni breed into black farming communities.

She said the programme has taught her many aspects of cattle farming, including the importance of having a clear understanding of the breed, the process of registering calves and the importance of vaccinations.

Farmers who hope to participate in the programme have to meet several requirements: They must be black - as defined in the BB-BEE Act 53 of 2003, be South African citizens living in Gauteng and they must have access to a minimum of 500 hectares of land suitable for cattle farming.

For more information on the Nguni cattle improvement project call 011-240-3325