Vuyani Jarana's plan to fix SAA was still bound to crash: Free Market Foundation

Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw was adamant on Monday that a bet on a turnaround plan for SAA - under CEO Vuyani Jarana who resigned at the weekend - not working was still in place.

Louw said in June 2018 that he was willing to wager R100‚000 that Jarana's three-year turnaround plan would not work and that by March 31 2021, Jarana’s stated timeframe, the airline would still not be profitable.

Jarana responded to the challenge the same month, pledging R100,000 from his personal resources.

The airline said at the time that an announcement that it would unshackle itself from a bout of perpetual losses by 2021 was a realistic assessment of its strategy.

But the SAA board announced Jarana's resignation on Sunday, a year into the three-year turnaround strategy.