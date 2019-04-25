Assistance not a one size fits all process

SA has done a great deal in ensuring small business owners and entrepreneurs are able to build sustainable businesses in their respective fields.

This was said during the Sowetan Dialogues under the theme Access to Markets and Bridging the Gap, which was held at Gold Reef City recently.

Shingi Bvunzawabaya, a panelist from Monash SA, told entrepreneurs that business processes in SA have come a long way in being developed to assist them. "There is a lot of extensively great work done for businesses in SA. But businesses are thrown in the deep end. But what happens when a company is thrown in the deep end for procurement? What happens when the company's products improve or they start producing a different line or product?" he asked.

Bvunzawabaya said SMMEs were often pigeon holed by suppliers, which prevents them from adapting to new demands.

He said the solution to this was the use of Electronic Software Delivery (ESD), which is a combination of preferential procurement, supplier diversity, supplier development and enterprise development programmes to service business needs.

It is a tool used as part of the broad-based black economic empowerment policy to advance economic transformation in SA.

"If I am supplier, I am now used to supplying this one product, but I am unable to penetrate different spheres. What an ESD is supposed to do is develop me; to walk with me through that journey through a simple phone call. That's how the process is supposed to work," he said.

He said if suppliers and businesses were intricately linked through service legal agreements and timelines were adhered to, it would make it simpler to develop robust ESD processes.

Donald Mabusela, another panelist from the department of trade & industry' s industrial finance division, said the department fits into this system by assisting SMMEs through financial assistance through various funding models available for entrepreneurs.

"The most practical support we give is financial assistance. There are a number of financial tools that assist entrepreneurs," he said.