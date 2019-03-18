Load-shedding‚ especially stage 4 load-shedding‚ is “unacceptable and disruptive to our economy”.

That is what public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said after a meeting with Eskom’s board and management on Saturday.

“It is clear that greater urgency needs to be applied to acquire equipment necessary for urgent maintenance. We agree with South Africans that the continuation of frequent load-shedding‚ and in particular stage 4 load-shedding‚ is unacceptable and disruptive to our economy.”

Gordhan met with the power utility to discuss its financial and restructuring issues.

“Board members and minister Gordhan were briefed over several hours about power supply shortages caused by problems with coal supply and the quality of coal provided to Eskom‚ low dam storage levels at hydro-plants‚ diesel supply shortages both to the country and to Eskom‚ the collapse of power supply imported from Cahora Bassa due to the natural disaster in Mozambique‚ and a large number of tube failures and breakdowns at local coal-fired power stations‚” said public enterprises department spokesperson Adrian Lackay.