Our lives will 'change for the better'

"Our lives will never be the same, thanks to the launch of the Kagiso Trust programme."

These were the words of some of the pupils at the Sehlaku Secondary School, where the launch of the Beyers Naudé Schools Development Programme (BNSDP) was held on March 6.

The programme was launched by the Kagiso Trust, in partnership with the Limpopo department of education, amid much fanfare.

The launch was preceded by a sound of drums and songs by a student band who welcomed dignitaries into the hall.

"I'm aware about what is happening today at our schools. Our principal informed us about this project and its importance," said Ipeleng Mokoena, a grade 12 pupil at the school.

"We are very excited about this programme and I would like to thank Kagiso Trust and everybody involved . I don't have any doubt in my mind that this project will make me a better person. I want to be a renowned chef in future."

Bridgette Mathebula, also in grade 12, said she was equally ecstatic about the BNSDP.

"I'm happy they launched it early in the year. So, I say thank you to Kagiso Trust and the department for taking care of us. I'm looking forward to being part of all its projects."

Mathebula wants to be a police officer "to deal with criminals in our community".

Parent Naniya Petros Matuludi hailed Kagiso Trust.

"Obviously, as parents, we are over the moon about this project. Our children are also happy because they know that this means to them."

Jacob Moshwana, the school's principal, said: "This is a noble programme that will not only benefit our kids here at Sehlaku Secondary School, but also at other schools in the entire district. There will be a change, a difference in their lives."

He is also positive the school will improve its matric result this year after it registered a lowly 44.3% pass rate in 2018.

Moshwana's target this year is 75% and he believes with much more work by the teachers, the target is reachable.

"We improved by about 20% last year, but it was a bit challenging because of the big number of the pupils who sat for matric. We had 235 but this year we have 155. I think we will manage this number."

The school has 57 teachers, whom Moshwana described as a dedicated lot, and 1,641 learners.

