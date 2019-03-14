Pricing brought Group Five to its knees, say board members

The ailing Group Five has largely blamed the under-pricing of construction projects for the company's downfall.

This is contained in minutes of the company's board meeting that was held on Monday.

The minutes, which were distributed yesterday and are on the company's website, form part of the firm's correspondence sent to "the affected persons".

In the documents the board says on March 11 it resolved to voluntarily commence with business rescue proceedings after it became financially distressed and was struggling to pay its debts.

"The effective date of the company's business rescue proceeding is accordingly 11 March 2019," said board chairman Thabo Kgogo, adding that the company's liabilities exceeded its assets.

"In addition, the company is financially distressed… as it will be unable to pay its debts as they become due and payable within the ensuing six months."