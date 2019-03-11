Perfect model of Good Green Deeds

An entrepreneur in East London is turning plastic waste to money and creating a new industry in the Eastern Cape.

Afriwaste CEO Phumeza Ceshemba started her company in 2014 after she was inspired by her mother, who also turned waste into money to put food on the table.

"My mother would buy drums, cut them and then sell them to people in rural areas who use them for water. While observing what my mother was doing, I realised that there is a lot of excess plastic waste which people simply throw away. Here in the Eastern Cape, there is no company that cleans plastic, so I saw the gap in the market," Ceshemba said.

Afriwaste Group buys plastic waste from people and companies . The plastic is then cleaned and processed to produce pellets.

The pellets can be converted to oil by other manufacturers, who then use it to make plastics products such as chairs.

Ceshemba's company now employs 17 permanent staff and over 100 people benefit by selling plastic to her company on a daily basis.

Afriwaste Group has to buy at least 10 tons of plastic a day to produce 8 tons of pellets.

On Friday, her company was visited by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his launch of the Good Green Deeds Programme aimed at encouraging South Africans to clean their environment.