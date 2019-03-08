Bidvest says Mpumi Madisa will be its next CEO

Bidvest says executive director Mpumi Madisa will be the next CEO of the trading, distribution and services group, which has a market capitalisation of R72bn.

The group said on Monday that Madisa had been appointed as CEO-designate as part of its succession planning process.

Lindsay Ralphs will remain CEO until the 2021 financial year, which begins in July 2020. Until then, Madisa “will work closely with Lindsay to ensure a smooth transition”.

Madisa joined Bidvest in 2003. She is currently an executive director on the Bidvest board and she holds other external nonexecutive director roles, including at Adcock Ingram and Business Leadership SA.