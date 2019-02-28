David Mabuza's take on load-shedding leaves Mzansi in shock

Deputy president David Mabuza's take on the electricity crisis left many on Twitter in disbelief.

"The shortage of electricity is a sign of growth."

Mabuza made this remark in parliament on Wednesday while responding to questions on youth unemployment and the fourth industrial revolution.

"Yesterday‚ electricity was only given to a few people. Today‚ electricity is given to millions of people ... this economy is growing and therefore we are bound to have challenges. These challenges are very positive because they propel our growth‚" he said.

Mabuza’s comments coincided with Eskom’s announcement on Wednesday that there was a possibility of load-shedding on Thursday.