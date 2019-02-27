MultiChoice jumps 15 percent on JSE debut

Shares in Africa's biggest pay-TV group MultiChoice leapt around 15 percent on its market debut on Wednesday, launching the company straight into the top-40 firms on Johannesburg's bourse.

MultiChoice, a spin-off from ecommerce giant Naspers , stood at 110.06 rand per share at 0957 GMT, just over 15 percent higher than its opening price of 95.5 rand, giving it a market capitalisation of R48 billion.

Naspers hoped listing Multichoice would help narrow a valuation discount between its market value and that of its one-third stake in Chinese internet group Tencent, and believed MultiChoice would fare better on its own.

Multichoice's market value was, however, still well below some analysts' estimates of around R83.17 billion.

Claude van Cuyck, portfolio manager at Denker Capital, which holds Napsers shares and has kept its stake in the newly-independent MultiChoice, said the price was likely weighed down by its losses in its business outside South Africa.