Couple's home-baked bun range selling like hot cakes

Married lovebirds Thato and Zweli Ngcobo are baking up a storm in Soweto - delivering their delicacies to a growing clientele.

The duo, based in Protea Glen Ext 2, are the proud owners of bubu bun, a home-based bakery that makes savoury buns of all shapes, sizes and flavours.

"We met in 2007 when we were both working on an event in Botswana," said Thato.

"We immediately connected as we had so much in common."

The idea to turn bubu bun into a business came to the Ngcobos after their family and friends kept asking Thato to make more buns for them.