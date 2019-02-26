Couple's home-baked bun range selling like hot cakes
Married lovebirds Thato and Zweli Ngcobo are baking up a storm in Soweto - delivering their delicacies to a growing clientele.
The duo, based in Protea Glen Ext 2, are the proud owners of bubu bun, a home-based bakery that makes savoury buns of all shapes, sizes and flavours.
"We met in 2007 when we were both working on an event in Botswana," said Thato.
"We immediately connected as we had so much in common."
The idea to turn bubu bun into a business came to the Ngcobos after their family and friends kept asking Thato to make more buns for them.
"I started baking the buns last year August for my family and friends and they loved them and requested them over and over until this year when I had an idea of adding more fillings and toppings and selling them," Thato said.
"I proposed the idea to hubby and he supported me all the way. He does deliveries to our clients on the selected days and helps on quality control."
Thato said orders have been pouring in and that they have been getting good feedback from their clients.
"Our first order was done with ingredients that we already had in the house and the sale money from that went
into buying more ingredients and doing more orders. We basically started bubu bun with no funding at all," she said.
The Ngcobos said their main challenge in the business was their location and needing a proper working space.
"We are a bit far from most of our clients and it makes delivery a little costly as we can't deliver every day. We would love to have the bubu bun easily accessible to everyone any day. Also, I bake from home using a normal household stove, which is a bit of a challenge when we have a big order," said Thato.
"Getting a bigger place to work from will be great as we can produce more and also employ a few hands."
The couple said they wanted bubu bun to one day be available in all the major cities.
Zweli said: "Our vision for the bubu bun brand is to see it being self-sustainable and self-efficient. To us bubu bun is not just a bun but a brand on its own. We have already seen its potential for growth and we have plans to expand.
"All these plans will be executed in good time and at a steady pace to ensure that we do not lose momentum of growth and the quality of the bubu bun brand."
Apart from bubu bun, the couple do freelance work. Zweli works as a freelance senior sound engineer and Thato works in freelance events management and also does online tutoring for a home-based distance learning centre in the UK, tutoring in both events planning and wedding planning courses.