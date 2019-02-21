Discovery’s spending spree eats into profit

The spending spree on its new building, the launch of a commercial bank and other new business initiatives left a dent in Discovery’s bottom line in the six months to end-December 2018.

Despite collecting R18.5bn in insurance premiums after paying reinsurance costs, the insurer reported a 14% decline in net profit to R2.3bn for the period.

The culprit was expenditure on new initiatives, which ate up 21% of the group’s earnings. The company borrowed more to fund these initiatives, resulting in an additional R128m in finance costs. Discovery said that if it were to adjust its financial statement, removing the impact of the new head office lease, its normalised headline earnings would be R102m higher than reported.

“Discovery planned to increase investment in new strategic initiatives significantly, most notably the building and launch of Discovery Bank, creating an expected reduction in group earnings,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The group said its financial performance was a result of planned investments and Discovery Life’s spike in death claims.