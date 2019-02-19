Sea voyages inspire clothing line

Thirty-four-year-old Constance Nengovhela was feeling lonely and isolated at sea when she came up with an idea to create an inspirational clothing line for people who work in the shipping industry.

The entrepreneur, who was born at Hamashau village in Venda, Limpopo, started off her career as deputy registrar of seafarers in the South African Maritime Safety Authority and was later promoted to boating manager. In 2017, she joined Grindrod shipping as a navigation officer. "We [women at sea] are subjected to name-calling. People think we are working at sea as prostitutes because they do not understand our work," she said.

Nengovhela said it was during her second time back at sea with Grindrod that she decided to create Life Beyond, a company that offers inspirational clothing, mentorship through HR services and inspirational talks. She said the idea was to give people who work at sea the necessary support they need.

She sells clothing with inspirational messages to remind seafarers that they are not alone.

The T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and bodysuits, among others, are not just clothing items but keepsakes with positive messages printed on them to motivate seafarers as they face hardships while at sea.

"Life Beyond was inspired by the bad weather which my ship encountered during a sea passage from Australia to the Middle East, a passage that stretches over 22 to 24 days without seeing any land.

"During this particular voyage, the weather was terrible, with the ship rolling 20 degrees, leaving all crew members unable to sleep properly for several days," she said.