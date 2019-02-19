Higher power prices and unreliable supply will push municipalities toward renewable energy‚ minister Jeff Radebe has warned.

Municipalities are keen to generate their own power‚ although on a small scale‚ the energy minister said in his keynote address at the 2019 Africa Energy Indaba on Tuesday.

"As wholesale electricity tariffs rise‚ or as we fail to provide electricity for the residential sector‚ we can expect more rooftop photovoltaic (PV (solar)) systems‚ bio-gas‚ waste to energy‚ and wind turbines to be installed at municipal level‚” he said.

Eskom is seeking annual tariff increases for the next three years of 17.1%‚ 15.4% and 15.5%‚ respectively‚ as it struggles to keep the lights on and pay off a more than R419bn debt burden.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to announce a bailout for the utility in his budget speech on Wednesday. Earlier this month‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the entity would be unbundled into three business units in a bid to secure its future sustainability.