On a scorching Friday afternoon Ayanda Kunene sits under a makeshift shelter that covers his car wash.

He is waiting for customers.

Despite matriculating and actively searching for work‚ Kunene‚ 30‚ has never had a permanent job.

His last job was a short stint as a construction worker two years ago. He decided he could no longer depend on other people for work and opened his car wash on a busy road in EbuMnandini‚ Tshepisong West‚ in October 2018.

Kunene and his partner charge R50 for a full car wash. He said they wash three to four cars a day.

“We make about R200 on a good day … I buy bread‚ some vegetables and maybe some meat for my family. I give my two children R5 each for school if I can … Sometimes I give my mother some money and the rest goes back into the car wash‚” said Kunene.

He is trying to save R5 every day until he has enough money to build a proper shelter and pave the car wash.

He would also like to buy a compressor‚ body polish‚ vacuum cleaners and invest in advertising for the business.