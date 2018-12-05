Business

Denel terminates pilot bursary awarded to Supra Mahumapelo's son

By Linda Ensor - 05 December 2018 - 17:24
Supra Mahumapelo
Supra Mahumapelo
Image: FILE

The bursary agreement worth R1.2m between Denel and the son of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been terminated and Denel has reserved its right to recover the monies paid to him.

Denel board member Talib Sadik told parliament’s public enterprises committee that the pilot bursaries for Oarabile Mahumapelo and two others were not approved as required by the group’s bursary policy.

“Pilot bursaries are not part of our bursary policy,” Sadik said.

The air school for the pilots was not an approved study institution in terms of Denel’s bursary policy and the pilot bursaries were not advertised as required in terms of Denel’s bursary policy.

“The pilot bursaries were granted without following the proper selection process as set out in Denel’s bursary policy,” Sadik said.

X