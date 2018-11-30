The SA Post Office says it has cleared the massive backlog that has built up over the year‚ and that the delivery of domestic mail has been “normalised”‚ meaning it should be delivered within five days.

The delays in delivery of post have attracted furious criticism from the public.

The backlog built up due to industrial action in July as well as financial difficulties‚ which saw suppliers withdrawing critical equipment such as vehicles and forklifts over delayed payments. When the strike ended in July‚ there were 48 million items that required sorting.

CEO Mark Barnes said on Thursday that “the issues have now been addressed and the backlog is resolved”.

He said delivery fleets had been restored and the Post Office had benefited from a capital allocation of R2.9bn to fund its operations and settle amounts owed to suppliers.