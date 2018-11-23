How to avoid being duped in Black Friday stampede

Thugs, retail shops and cyber criminals are all geared-up for the Black Friday and the target is the consumer with their fat bonuses.

It is the silly season indeed as some retailers are now offering data which would be paid for in February.

Those who offer online sales are also encouraging consumers to avoid queues and use their mobile phones to purchase their goods.

It looks like a tug-of-war as the the National Credit Regulator (NCR) is worried about consumers' spending habits.

Jimmy Golele, of education and communication at the NCR, said if you did not budget for Black Friday this year, don't be tempted because buying on impulse may cause you to have a bad credit record.

Golele said out of 245 million credit active consumers, 61.1% are in good standing, with 9.6% of them having an impaired record.

He said by preparing a budget, a consumer can prevent the stress of arriving home with items that they do not really need.

"Credit needs to be paid back with interest fees. It costs more to pay by credit than cash." Golele said.

He advises those who want buy on cash to prioritise needs such bond, rent, transport, groceries and school fees before splurging on Black Friday.

The Black Friday fever has almost every one on tenterhooks and companies like F5 Networks and African Bank are worried that both consumers and retailers could be victims of cyber crime.

Simon McCullough, of F5 Networks, said the high volume of purchases puts the retailers and consumer at risk of cyber security fraud and loss of critical information.