Lamola on a mission to go global
Limpopo spices manufacturer Phuti Lamola is on a mission to win over European clients.
Lamola, the founder of Phuti Food Manufacturing company, was part of 38 South African business people who showcased their products and services at the Salon International de l'Alimentation (Sial) international food exhibition innovation in Paris last week.
Lamola said the main motivation behind the showcasing of his range of spices at the 27th edition of the Sial was to establish new clients not only in France but the whole of Europe.
Lamola said he had figured Sial Paris as not only the biggest but best platform from which to access international markets.
"I established my enterprise in 2015 after cutting my teeth as a research and development agent and new products development coordinator for a leading retail brands company."
"It was through my exposure and observations at my previous employment where I realised that there was a gap wherein I could establish my very own spices manufacturing company."
After resigning from his previous job, Lamola embarked on an audacious path of promoting his company while it had not even taken off fully.
He said his ambitious journey included creating samples which he personally delivered to prospective clients for marketing purposes.
"This generated positive response which inspired me to purchase machinery and start delivering orders to retail stores," Lamola said.
In addition, the ambitious businessman has secured two interesting leads that he believes have the potential to turn into full orders.
"The one prospective client is from Shanghai in China and the other is from Thailand. They have both taken samples to further interrogate and have resolved to be in contact beyond Sial," he told Sowetan.