Lamola on a mission to go global

Limpopo spices manufacturer Phuti Lamola is on a mission to win over European clients.

Lamola, the founder of Phuti Food Manufacturing company, was part of 38 South African business people who showcased their products and services at the Salon International de l'Alimentation (Sial) international food exhibition innovation in Paris last week.

Lamola said the main motivation behind the showcasing of his range of spices at the 27th edition of the Sial was to establish new clients not only in France but the whole of Europe.

Lamola said he had figured Sial Paris as not only the biggest but best platform from which to access international markets.

"I established my enterprise in 2015 after cutting my teeth as a research and development agent and new products development coordinator for a leading retail brands company."

"It was through my exposure and observations at my previous employment where I realised that there was a gap wherein I could establish my very own spices manufacturing company."