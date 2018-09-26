Twelve years ago on this day‚ the social media platform Facebook announced that it was open to the public‚ but how has it affected the way people interact with each other?

According to commentators on information and communications technology‚ Facebook’s biggest existential threat is that the youth are pulling away from it.

Arthur Goldstuck told this publication that there has been a big shift in how people use social media platforms over the past 10 years.

“It used to be trendy being on Facebook but now it’s old school. The younger generation is moving to other spaces they regard cool. They want to share their best moments and that’s mostly on Instagram and other spaces they can share memories‚” Goldstuck said.

“But also because Facebook is a space where people interact with people they know‚ they don’t want their family members in their business.”

However‚ this does not take away the fact that Facebook is still a dominant platform. With about 2.2 billion users‚ “it’s not Facebook vs other platforms‚ it’s Facebook plus other platforms kind of a thing‚” Goldstuck added.

According to Toby Shapshak‚ editor-in-chief of Stuff magazine‚ Facebook has a huge impact on people’s lives‚ “perhaps in a comparable way to the automobile and television. It’s impossible to think of our modern‚ online age without Facebook. I think of it as the internet’s intranet. Everyone is on it‚ everyone uses it and you can find all your old school friends on it.”

But Facebook’s legacy will be that‚ even though it is the largest network that has connected more people than ever before‚ it has been manipulated to fundamentally undermine our privacy and our democracy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal showed that Facebook can be manipulated for nefarious outcomes‚ he added.