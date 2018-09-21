The government will reprioritise about R50-billion of its existing budget to reignite economic growth and create jobs‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

He said R400-billion will be leveraged from various development-finance institutions‚ pension funds and ordinary investors‚ among others‚ over the medium term to drive the infrastructure fund.

“We are establishing a dedicated infrastructure team in the presidency that has project-management and engineering skills‚ which will identify shovel-ready public-sector projects such as roads and dams‚” Ramaphosa said during a briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“We have limited fiscal space to increase spending or increase borrowing… we do not have fiscal space to pour money in the economy... we have to resort to re-prioritising our spending and budget within the current fiscal framework‚” the president said.

The package also includes the new Mining Charter‚ major changes to visa requirements to boost the tourism sector‚ the development of industrial parks and township businesses‚ and reforms in the telecommunications industry‚ particularly the release of spectrum to create competition and drive down the cost of data.