Welcoming spring with wild colours and florals

Eboka Design's spring collection is bursting with bright colours and fierce florals. At the centre of the grand manor that houses the design emporium's collection is Poppy Ntshongwana, the model chosen for the brand's foray onto the web.

Standing at the foot of the infinity curve that dominates the House of Eboka in Sandton is the brand's stern creative director and founder, Fred Eboka.

He describes Eboka Design as luxury meets contemporary African design. For more than 25 years, it has created what he describes as "bespoke, one of a kind" garments including gowns and other women's couture designs, bridal wear and menswear.

The designer hails from a household filled with women in Lagos, Nigeria. His love for fashion was born when he advised his sisters on their style choices. It developed through his art paintings and it blossomed into a career that has seen him dress icons such as Miriam Makeba, Graca Machel, Adelaide Tambo, and the current first lady, Tshepo Ramaphosa.