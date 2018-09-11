Linda Ncube-Nkomo: CEO in touch with youth

Linda Ncube-Nkomo is a chief executive of loveLife and she wants to use her influential position to make a difference in the lives of the next generation.

The 42-year-old is also working hard to ensure that her only child Joshua, 17, gets the best education possible.

As the CEO of loveLife, Ncube-Nkomo is responsible of ensuring that issues affecting SA youths are engaged by various stakeholders.

She's also responsible for defining the loveLife strategy together with her team members.

"Part of my job is to engage with young people to ensure that we do not lose touch with the challenges they face.

"My biggest challenge at the moment is to get every adult in South Africa to realise that we all need to invest in the youth of our country both at an institutional and individual level," she said.

Ncube-Nkomo, who is based in Johannesburg, was born and bred in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. She is the eldest child in a family of six.

She has just completed her doctoral studies in business leadership.

"I grew up in a home where my dad believed that we could be anything we wanted to be and it also helped that I had female role models who were medial doctors and chartered accountants," Ncube-Nkomo said.

"That exposed me to different professions, something that has made it easier for me to work with people."