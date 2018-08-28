'Brexit' won't hurt SA's trade with the UK: British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Theresa May has assured the South Africa that her government’s looming exit from the European Union will not affect trade relations between the two countries.

May has also committed to lobbying British companies to help President Cyril Ramaphosa achieve his $100-billion target for foreign direct investment.

May made these announcements at a joint press briefing with Ramaphosa at the presidential office of Tuynhuys in Cape Town as part of her first working visit to South Africa.

The British Prime Minister added that her government was determined to make the United Kingdom the number investor in the African continent from among G7 countries.

As of last year‚ the UK was South Africa’s 6th largest global trading partner with total trade at R79.5-billion.