British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Tuesday to kick off a three-day trip to sub-Saharan Africa.

May will be accompanied by a trade delegation to meet the presidents of South Africa‚ Nigeria and Kenya in a bid to boost Britian’s post-Brexit export prospects‚ The Guardian reported on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of her flight to South Africa‚ May said: “Africa stands right on the cusp of playing a transformative role in the global economy.

“As we prepare to leave the European Union‚ now is the time for the UK to deepen and strengthen its global partnerships.”

May will hold a bilateral meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday and‚ weather permitting‚ visit Robben Island in Cape Town.