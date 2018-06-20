Suspended Vele Investments chairman Maanda Manyatshe hints at fraud

"My conclusion is that Vele Investments fraudulently acquired the shares without paying a cent.

"The board and PIC (Public Investment Company) must assist in clearing this up. Vele Investments used VBS money to acquire the companies that it has. Thus VBS should be the majority owner of Vele and not the other way round," he said.

Manyatshe confirmed he is the author of the statement.

"The statement was meant to be confidential and somebody with mischievous intention leaked [it] to [the] public. However, I don't regret writing the statement," he said.

The curator of VBS Mutual Bank, Anoosh Rooplaal, has this week called upon small depositors to close their accounts at the bank.

"Customers who have less than R1000 in their VBS accounts have been requested to come into their nearest VBS branches to close their accounts. They will not be charged any fees to close these accounts and will receive all of their deposited money from the bank," said Louise Brugman, spokeswoman for the curator.

"These customers need to please come into the branch before August 31 2018 with their valid ID books and they will receive their deposits in full."

Brugman said that the decision to take a more conservative approach and close the accounts of certain individual deposit holders was made due to the increased uncertainty surrounding VBS and given that the forensic investigation into the bank is still under way.