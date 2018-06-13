Soap commercial not so squeaky clean

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) instructed Lifebuoy on Monday to withdraw their commercial for Lifebuoy Activ Silver Formula Total 10 soap‚ and that it may not be used again.

Lifebuoy competitor Reckitt Benckiser South Africa complained after the commercial was aired on March 19.

In the commercial‚ a boy and his mother go to a man dressed in a white coat identified as a school nurse.

The boy sneezes. The mother and the school nurse then have the following conversation:

Mother: “Nurse‚ it’s flu season‚ there are lots of germs around. We’ve been prescribed these medicines.”

School nurse: “I always tell parents: ‘Wash with Lifebuoy to clean and help protect from infection causing germs.’”