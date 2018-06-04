South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana has taken up the challenge from Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw to pay R100‚000 to charity if his three-year turnaround plan for the airline does not succeed.

If he does lead the airline into profit‚ Louw will have to stump up the cash.

On Monday morning‚ Louw said he was willing to wager Jarana R100‚000 that his three-year turnaround plan would not work and that by 31 March 2021 - Jarana’s stated timeframe - SAA would not be in profit.

If SAA was in profit by then‚ Louw said he would make the same donation to a charity.

"Some may dismiss this as a PR stunt. It is not‚" Louw said in a statement.

Louw asked whether Jarana was serious about his turnaround plan.

“Does he really believe that SAA will make a profit in 2021? It is easy to gamble taxpayers’ money; not so one’s own‚” Louw said.

On Monday afternoon‚ SAA issued its response to the challenge by Louw.