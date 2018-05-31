SA Express apologises for stressing out customer with heart disease.

South African Airways (SAA) and SA Express apologised for the stress they caused a customer who suffers from heart disease after flights were grounded last week.

“We regret the fact that the customer found himself in a position of distress after he sent the email notifying us that the flight changes were not acceptable to them. There was no intention whatsoever to place him or any other passenger in that state‚” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

The apology comes after Michael Winstanley booked a flight on SAA’s website for his wife on May 14 for her to travel from East London to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania‚ via Johannesburg‚ on June 8. The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) grounded SA Express on May 24.

Winstanley got an email on Monday this week informing him that his wife’s flight from East London to Johannesburg had been cancelled. She was instead booked on a flight departing from East London at 12:05pm to Johannesburg.

“How is my wife supposed to catch a [connecting] flight [to Tanzania] from Johannesburg at 10:30am when SAA only gets her to Johannesburg at 1:30pm? I also wonder what you expect a 60-year-old woman to do when she lands in Johannesburg and cannot get to her husband in Tanzania? Can you imagine the distress she is going to be in?” he said.