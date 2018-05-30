ANC treads cautiously over nationalisation of Reserve Bank.

The ANC says it will engage widely on the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank before moving forward with the implementation of the policy adopted at its conference in December.

The party appears to be treading cautiously after hastily tabling a motion on the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank in Parliament before withdrawing it at the prompting of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

There seems to be confusion in the ANC about the difference between the Bank’s ownership and its mandate.