Google could launch its first smartwatch end of 2018.

With the Google I/O developers conference having recently come to an end, rumors have emerged from various sources that the search giant is planning to launch its first own-brand smartwatch before the end of this year. A number of factors suggest that a Pixel Watch would be a logical move for the group.

A tweet from the generally reliable American blogger Evan Blass has lent credibility to the rumors. He mentions the possible unveiling of a Pixel watch in the fall of 2018. The revamping of the Wear OS and the latest announcements from Qualcomm both suggest that this could actually happen.

The upcoming version of Wear OS, based on Android P, will have greater autonomy, which up until now was one of the system's weak points. Apps will, for example, no longer be able to run in the background unless the watch is on the charger. In addition, a new darker user interface is expected to be installed by default to improve readability and use less power.